DEATHS
Jamie Arlene (Little) Hunt: 61, of Sumpter, died May 20, 2022, at her residence with her loving husband, Bob, by her side. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. To light a candle in honor of Jamie, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Gloria Wilson: Memorial service and celebration of her life will take place Friday, May 27 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Baptist Church in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Crow: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at the Lions Community Hall in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Marge Harris: Memorial service will take place Saturday, May 28 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Georgia and Larry Wells: Graveside memorial service will take place May 31 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Connection through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Tom Lee Stockton, 28, Newport, 5:07 a.m. Monday, May 23, in the 1700 block of Main Street; cited and released.
BAKER COUNTY JUSTICE COURT WARRANTS: Frank Nathan McNair, 42, Baker City, 11 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Resort and Broadway streets; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Richard Dean Baird, 57, Baker City, 7:43 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at 13th and G streets; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Joshua Cain Collins, 40, Baker City, 11:24 a.m. Sunday, May 22, at Baker and 18th streets; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Chloe Irene Harris, 26, Baker City, 10:42 a.m. Sunday, May 22, at Auburn Avenue and 10th Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Markus Damian Dethloff, 22, Baker City, 1:31 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the 3500 block of Pocahontas Road; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.