Bonnie Kimry: 82, a former longtime Baker City resident, died May 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Turner. A celebration of her life, for family and friends, will take place later at Pilcher Creek Reservoir.
Abel Coronado: 68, of Baker City, died May 21, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. To light a candle in Abel’s honor, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Gloria Wilson: Memorial service and celebration of her life will take place Friday, May 27 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Baptist Church in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Crow: Memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at the Lions Community Hall in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Marge Harris: Memorial service will take place Saturday, May 28 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Georgia and Larry Wells: Graveside memorial service will take place May 31 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Connection through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Aaron La Varr Daniels, 43, Baker City, 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Valley and Court avenues; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Juan Pablo Burgos, 60, Baker City, 1:56 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Baker County Jail, where he was in custody on other charges.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Andrew Sean Hoffman, 24, Baker City, 6:33 p.m. Monday, May 23, at 12th and Campbell streets.
