David Ables: 85, of La Grande, died May 25, 2022, at Ashley Manor Assisted Living Facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Virgil Ridenour: 86, of Baker City, died May 26, 2022, at his home with his family at his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Ed Edwards: 71, of Richland, died May 26, 2022, at his home with his family at his side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Marge Harris: Memorial service will take place Saturday, May 28 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Georgia and Larry Wells: Graveside memorial service will take place May 31 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Connection through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Chloe Taylor Virginia Stoffelsen, 25, Baker City, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 in the 1700 block of Main Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (4 Baker County Justice Court warrants), FAILURE TO APPEAR (Malheur County Circuit Court warrant): Adrienna Dione Morris, 24, Baker City, 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (2 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Cody J. Steenhard, 42, Baker City, 11:16 p.m. Thursday, May 26 on Forest Service Road 7140; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Kimberly Ann Kirby, 24, Baker City, 12:14 p.m. Wednesday, May 25; jailed.
