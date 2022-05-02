DEATHS
Elizabeth Ann ‘Beth’ Atkins: 70, of Unity, died April 28, 2022, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, of Nampa, Idaho.
FUNERALS PENDING
Wayne Stevens: Graveside service with military honors will be Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, and for those who would like to make a donation in Wayne’s memory, his family suggests the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ray and Karen Wilson: Graveside service will be Saturday, May 7, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Rodd Bunch: A celebration of Rodd’s life will take place May 14, at 11 a.m. in the Durkee Community Building. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Snake River chapter, or the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation Scholarship, or a charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jackie Emele: A celebration of Jackie’s life will take place May 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at her home in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Jackie, her family suggests the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation Scholarship, or Best Friends of Baker, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Brandon Douglas Culbertson, 34, Baker City, 7:19 a.m. Sunday, May 1, at Resort Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Pablo Garcia-Rincon, 36, Lynwood, Washington, 7:05 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the 100 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
HARASSMENT: Kevin Joseph Eber, 32, Richland, 2:59 p.m. Friday, April 29, at 31372 Highway 86; cited and released.
