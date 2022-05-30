FUNERAL PENDING

Carol Bouchard: Celebration of life, Friday, June 10 at 4 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Grange in North Powder.

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Thomas Allen Talbott, 25, Baker City, 4:17 a.m. Saturday, May 28 in the 100 block of Bridge Street; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Shyla Dawn Melchoir, 33, Halfway, 3:23 p.m. Sunday, May 29 in Halfway; cited and released.

THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Pearl Naomi Adair, 41, Baker City, 7:42 a.m. Sunday, May 29 at the Baker County Jail, where she was in custody on other charges.

SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Dale Rex Taylor, 81, Baker City, 12:27 p.m. Saturday, May 28 in the 2900 block of Walnut Street; cited and released.

PROBATION VIOLATION, FAILURE TO APPEAR: Aubrey Scott Fryman, 35, Baker City, 5:01 p.m. Friday, May 27 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; jailed.

U.S. Forest Service law enforcement

Arrests, citations

FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Joshua David Givens, 28, Halfway, 3:23 p.m. Sunday, May 29 on Fish Lake Road; jailed.

