DEATHS
Patrick William ‘Smitty’ Smith: 72, of Baker City, died April 28, 2023, at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Smitty’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
John A. Ryan: 53, of Baker City, died April 28, 2023, at his home. At his request, cremation took place. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
FUNERALS PENDING
Sharron Orr: A celebration of her life, and potluck, will take place May 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Connection building, 2810 Cedar St. Bring a dish (optional) of your choice and join in honoring an amazing woman who touched many. To leave an online condolence for Sharron’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Rush Leonard Long: Memorial service and celebration of his life will be Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Oxbow Fellowship Church at the old Oxbow School. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Joyce Elaine Berryhill: A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Three Baker County Justice Court warrants): John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 51, Baker City, 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Kadin Patrick Bailey, 22, Baker City, 6:14 a.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Accident reports
Tuesday, May 2, 8:47 p.m. on Highway 86, between Mileposts 27 and 28; noninjury accident.
Monday, May 1, 9:19 p.m. on Highway 7 near Phillips Reservoir; noninjury accident.
Monday, May 1, 7:57 a.m. in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; nonjury accident.
