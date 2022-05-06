DEATHS
Gloria Wilson: 85, of Baker City, and formerly of Richland and Prairie City, died May 3, 2022, at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Pasco, Washington. Her memorial service will take place on Friday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at the Pine Baptist Church in Halfway. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Ann and Mark Wyatt: A celebration of their lives will take place Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 2177 First St., in Baker City. Those who would like to watch the service via Zoom, or to leave an online condolence, can go to www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Rodd Bunch: A celebration of Rodd’s life will take place May 14, at 11 a.m. in the Durkee Community Building. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Snake River chapter, or the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation Scholarship, or a charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jackie Emele: A celebration of Jackie’s life will take place May 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at her home in Baker City. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Jackie, her family suggests the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation Scholarship, or Best Friends of Baker, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
James Thompson: Celebration of his life, Sunday, May 15, at 2 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge, 2935 H St. in Baker City. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Agnes Bird: A celebration of Agnes’ life and graveside service will take place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. A reception will follow immediately at the Halfway Lions Hall. Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Agnes can do so to the Hells Canyon Junior Rodeo through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ivan Harry Bork: A celebration of his life and potluck will take place Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom at the Baker Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Ivan, the family suggests Hunt of a Lifetime through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (two Union County warrants): Taylor Gordon Morris, 31, Baker City, 9:47 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at the police department; jailed.
