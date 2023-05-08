DEATHS
Wayne S. Coffman: 94, formerly of Halfway, died April 23, 2023, at Apache Junction, Arizona. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Rush Leonard Long: Memorial service and celebration of his life will be Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the Oxbow Fellowship Church at the old Oxbow School. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Joyce Elaine Berryhill: A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Lennie Spooner of the Baker City Church of the Nazarene officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Hallie Michael Wisdom, 41, Baker CIty, 3:21 p.m. Sunday, May 7 in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue; cited and released.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, HIT AND RUN (property), CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, RESISTING ARREST: Christopher Keith Brown, 30, Nampa, Idaho, 6:46 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the 100 block of Ninth Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Chloe Irene Harris, 27, Baker City, 3:33 a.m. Saturday, May 6 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING (Baker County Circuit Court warrant; original arrest date March 24): Erik Roland Miller, 40, Baker City, 12:27 p.m. Friday, May 5 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Accident report
Friday, May 5, 7:07 a.m. on Interstate 84, Milepost 308 westbound. Oregon State Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles. No injuries were reported.
