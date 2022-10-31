DEATHS
Jane Ann Wiegand: 86, of Baker City, died Oct. 26, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Jane’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Gerald Floyd Grover: 83, of Baker city, died Oct. 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Gerald’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Bruce Clark: 75, of Baker City, died Oct. 30, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. A celebration of Bruce’s life will be announced later. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Justin James Smith: 21, of Baker City, died Oct. 30, 2022, in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Justin’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Police Log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE THEFT, FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Tyson James Balius, 25, Baker City, 8:49 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 in the 3500 block of Place Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: K-Leigh Rhuhanna Pogue, 27, Baker City, 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Resort and Campbell streets; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Sean Dean Taylor, 31, Baker City, 8:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Cedar and H streets; cited and released.
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, CONTEMPT OF COURT (3 Baker County Justice Court warrants): Chloe Taylor-Virginia Stoffelsen, 26, Baker City, 1:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at 1205 Campbell St.; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Andrew Jay Culley, 33, Baker City, 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; jailed.
