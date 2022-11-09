Wesley Ann Brown: 80, of Nampa, Idaho, and formerly of Baker City, died Nov. 4, 2022. Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel of Nampa is in charge of arrangements.
Doug Payton, 77, a lifetime resident of Halfway, died Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. A memorial roping will be held in the summer of 2023, date, time and pace to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
John Vernon Hays: A visitation will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. Recitation of the Rosary will follow, at 6 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Mass of Christian burial will take place Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, with Father Rob Irwin officiating. Vault interment will follow the mass at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Police Log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Timothy Kelly Slaney, 33, John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 51, Kenny Lee Hellman, 53, 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 on Windmill Road; cited and released.
UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Carmon Deon Hendriksen, 34, Baker City, 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the 2400 block of Oak Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Jesse James Corr, 28, Baker City, 10:04 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Austin Mikel Coble, 26, Baker City, 6:58 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 on Valley Avenue; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Victoria Jean McClean, 35, Huntington, 5:46 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
