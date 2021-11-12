DEATHS
Valerie Jean Brinton: 53, of Baker City, died Nov. 8, 2021, in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Valerie’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cynthia Bryant: 79, of Halfway, died Nov. 9, 2021, at Memory Lane Homes in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Ann Wyatt: 93, of Baker City, died Nov. 10, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
Troy Hegstead Stewart: 59, of Baker City, died Nov. 8, 2021, at his home. Services will take place at a later date. To leave an online condolence for Troy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Jerrold Ray Arends, 50, Baker City, 7:55 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the 3600 block of Ninth Drive; cited and released.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Michael Myers-Gabiola, 30, Baker City, 11:31 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the 800 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Juan Pablo Burgos, 60, Baker City, 3:11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
BAKER COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT WARRANTS: Jonathon Dwayne Hughes, 33, Baker City, 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Courthouse; cited and released.
RECKLESSLY ENDAGERING ANOTHER, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Joshua Gerald Vanderpool, 41, Baker City, 10:02 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at East and Madison streets; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Five Baker County Justice Court warrants): Alex Cooper Horn, 25, Baker City, 7:04 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 in the 2100 block of First Street; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Steven Forrest Adams, 55, Baker City, 8:03 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT: Juan Pablo Burgos, 60, Baker City, 7:13 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in the 2900 block of Walnut Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Chloe Taylor V. Stoffelson, 25, Baker City, 9:01 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at the Police Department; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Aubrey Scott Fryman, 35, Baker City, 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Courthouse; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Pearl Naomi Adair, 41, Baker City, 8:16 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Lincoln County Circuit Court warrant): Darion Alyssa Marie Grove, 27, Baker City, 9:21 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at the Baker County Jail, where she was incarcerated on other charges.
