Larry Morris, 77, of Baker City, died Nov. 13, 2021, at his home. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. A potluck reception will immediately follow the service at the Family Life Center at the church. Please bring and share your memories and stories of Larry as we celebrate a life well lived. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Michael Myers-Gabiola, 30, of Baker City, died Nov. 14, 2021, in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATIONVIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kirk William Roberts, 58, Baker City, 3:51 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at Cedar and C streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING: Laura Ruth Duckworth, 56, Ontario, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 in Sumpter; cited and released.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.