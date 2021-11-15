DEATHS

Larry Morris, 77, of Baker City, died Nov. 13, 2021, at his home. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. A potluck reception will immediately follow the service at the Family Life Center at the church. Please bring and share your memories and stories of Larry as we celebrate a life well lived. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.

Michael Myers-Gabiola, 30, of Baker City, died Nov. 14, 2021, in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.

POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

PROBATIONVIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kirk William Roberts, 58, Baker City, 3:51 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at Cedar and C streets; cited and released.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS, RECKLESS DRIVING: Laura Ruth Duckworth, 56, Ontario, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14 in Sumpter; cited and released.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.