Maxwell Justin Upmeyer: 49, of Evans, Colorado, and a former Baker City resident, died Nov. 4, 2022, at his home in Evans. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Memorials can be made to a GoFundMe account: Maxwell Justin Upmeyer (by Brandy Upmeyer) or Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-8255.
Judith Schroeder: 81, of Baker City, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held; date and time TBA. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Garrett Isaac Stanley, 49, Haines, 10:34 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the 2800 block of Hughes Lane; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kadin Patrick Bailey, 22, Baker City, 3:31 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Clayton Carver Hickman, 20, Baker City, 5:14 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 on Broadway Street near Sixth Street; cited and released.
