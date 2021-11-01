DEATHS
Rebecca Marie Henry: 65, of Baker City, died peacefully Oct. 31, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. No funeral services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Rebecca’s memory or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Ritha Mae Wilcox: 66, of Baker City, died Oct. 28, 2021, at her home with her loving family by her side. A celebration of her life will take place later. Memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Ritha’s memory or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Wesley Roscoe Overcash: 71, of Baker City, died Oct. 29, 2021, at his residence in Juniper Meadows adult foster care. Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel is assisting his caregivers with Wesley’s arrangements. To leave an online condolence for his loved ones, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Charlotte Dagleish Randall: 66, wife of Curtis Randall of Sedona, Arizona, died Oct. 30, 2021, at Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, due to complications from COVID-19. She was a graduate of Pine Eagle High School. Her graveside service will take place Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Servies. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Rex Sackett: 72, of Pine Creek, died Oct. 30, 2021, at his home. A celebration of Rex’s life will take place next summer at Brownlee, with date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Servies. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Harvey Kinsey: 79, of Halfway, died Oct. 29, 2021, at the Veterans Hospital in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Servies. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Ralph Loop: 76, formerly of Halfway, died on Oct. 30, 2021, at Wildflower Lodge in La Grande. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Servies. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Christian Reynolds Oliver, 21, Baker City, 10:11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Court Avenue and Main Street; jailed.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF SHORT-BARREL FIREARM, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jason John Gregory Efird, 40, Baker City, 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Auburn Avenue and Birch Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Myers-Gabiola, 30, Baker City, 7:14 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Chuck Wayne Briney, 28, Baker City, 7:14 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Timothy Kelly Slaney, 32, Baker City, and Megan Rebecca Beam, 34, Baker City, 8:12 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in the 3300 block of H Street; both were cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jessica Marie Gonzales, 31, Halfway, 10:49 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 on Highway 86, Milepost 10; cited and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.