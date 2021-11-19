Don Raupp: Traditional funeral service will take place Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. at the Richland Community Church (formerly Richland Methodist Church). Interment will follow at Eagle Valley Cemetery. For those who would like to make a donation in honor of Don, the family suggests the Hilary Bonn Benevolent Fund, Heart ’N Home Hospice, or the charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Moriah Lynn Smith, 30, Baker City, 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in the 3600 block of Midway Drive.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Randi Maree Smith, 38, Baker City, 3:47 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in the 3400 block of 15th Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Brandon Robert Radle, 33, Baker City, 10:37 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in the 2400 block of 10th Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Joseph Palmer, 41, Huntington, 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 in Huntington; cited and released.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.