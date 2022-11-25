Richard T. Hollriegel: 82, of Sumpter, died Nov. 20, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Richard’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
MAIL THEFT, FIRST-DEGREE THEFT, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Crystal Gayle Canapo, 39, Baker City, 9:39 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 900 block of Resort Street; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Hugh Bradley Harris, 41, Baker City, 7:22 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Broadway and Fourth Streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Nicole Ember Kleint, 51, Springfield, 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the 2200 block of Failing Avenue; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants): Craig Anthony Willey, 44, Baker City, 8:51 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Washington County warrant): Sheila Dawn Hatton, 56, Huntington, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 in Huntington; jailed.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic): Adam Burgess Bruce, 43, Huntington, 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 in Huntington; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Kody Allen McManus, 26, Baker City, 12:49 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
