Byron Henry: 83, of Baker City and a retired businessman, died Nov. 23, 2022, at his home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City. To light a candle in Byron’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Laura Isabelle (Mershon) Standridge: 89, of Baker City, died Nov. 23, 2022, at her residence. No services are planned at this time. A private family interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery. To light a candle in Laura’s memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FRAUD: Justin Michael Shelton, 32, Baker City, 5:51 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
HARASSMENT: Elizabeth Nicole Gallegos, 30, Las Vegas, 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in the 1900 block of Clifford Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Matthew James Harshman, 31, Baker City, 12:48 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 in the 2400 block of Oak Street; cited and released.
IMPROPER USE OF 911: Laon Dee Howard, 45, Baker City, 9:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 in the 1100 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
