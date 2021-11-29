POLICE LOG

Baker City Police

Arrests, citations

STRANGULATION (domestic violence): Nathaniel Leeland Brown, 39, Baker City, 12:28 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 in the 3300 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.

FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Austin Lakota Reese, 26, Baker City, 4:09 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 in the 2900 block of Elm Street; jailed.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests, citations

CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Frank Nathan McNair, 41, Baker City, 11:58 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 on Elk Creek Road; cited and released.

THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Ruth Ann Sangston, 63, Richland, 9:31 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 in Richland; cited and released.

