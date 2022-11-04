FAILURE TO APPEAR (multiple Malheur County warrants): Robert M. Metz, 37, transient, 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the 1600 block of Indiana Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’ Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT: Sean Michael Dethloff, 24, Baker City, 3:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Oak and Madison streets; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Frank Nathan McNair, 42, Baker City, 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; jailed.
DEATHS
John Vernon Hays: 80, of Baker City, died Nov. 2, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. A visitation will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. Recitation of the Rosary will follow, at 6 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Mass of Christian burial will take place Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, with Father Rob Irwin officiating. Vault interment will follow the mass at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
