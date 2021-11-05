William Jackson: 47, of Halfway, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, surrounded by love and family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Mark Johnson: 75, of Baker City, died Nov. 4, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
FUNERALS PENDING
Dean Franklin Spence: Memorial service with military honors, Friday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Following the service, a reception will take place at the Harvest Church Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions in Dean’s memory can be made to the Compassion International or to the Idaho Youth Ranch through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Dean’s family, or to find a livestream link for the service, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Charlotte Randall: Graveside service will be Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Crematin Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Gabriel Ranola Cernazanu, 20, Baker City, 10:38 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (out-of-county warrant), GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO A POLICE OFFICER: Kody Allen McManus, 25, Baker City, 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Resort and Madison streets; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Emily Ann Wilson, 38, Elgin, 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 in Haines; cited and released.
