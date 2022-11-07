DEATHS
Paul Schon: 69, of Baker City, died Nov. 4, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
DEATHS
Paul Schon: 69, of Baker City, died Nov. 4, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
John Vernon Hays: A visitation will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. Recitation of the Rosary will follow, at 6 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Mass of Christian burial will take place Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, with Father Rob Irwin officiating. Vault interment will follow the mass at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Police Log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: Oisin Thomas Moore, 23, Baker City, 2:51 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in the 900 block of Elkhorn Drive; jailed.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Oisin Thomas Moore, 23, Baker City, 1:41 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Joseph Michael Randolph, 51, Durkee, 12:51 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 on Express Road; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Dyllan Jacoby Simonis, 31, Baker City, 9:18 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 in the 1600 block of Third Street; cited and released.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.