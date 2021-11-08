DEATHS
Rodd Bunch: 64, a longtime Durkee resident, died Nov. 6, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Donald Raupp: 84, of Richland, died Nov. 8, 2021, at Wildflower Assisted Living Facility in La Grande. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Dean Franklin Spence: Memorial service with military honors, Friday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Following the service, a reception will take plae at the Harvest Church Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions in Dean’s memory can be made to the Compassion International or to the Idaho Youth Ranch through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Dean’s family, or to find a livestream link for the service, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Charlotte Randall: Graveside service will be Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Crematin Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
BAKER COUNTY WARRANTS: Loren Dean Prevo, 29, Baker City, 2:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in the 1600 block of Eldon Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Stavin William Smith, 29, Baker City, 2:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in the 1600 block of Eldon Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT: Brendon Michael Smith, 27, Baker City, 1:03 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at Clark and Campbell Streets; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Juan Pablo Burgos, 60, Baker City, 6:13 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, HARASSMENT: Valerie Jean Brinton, 53, Baker City, 2:33 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 in the 1200 block of Fifth Street; cited and released.
OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT: Michael Brendon Smith, 27, Baker City, 11:24 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Main Street and Auburn Avenue; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Jacob Daniel Walker, 30, Baker City, 4:23 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in the 1200 block of Fifth Street; jailed.
HARASSMENT: Austen James Titus, 29, Baker City, 6:44 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 in the 700 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANTS: Jessica Dianne Stricker, 43, Baker City, 6:12 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Kody Allen McManus, 25, Richland, 2:28 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 in Richland; jailed.
‘PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Darion Alyssa Marie Grove, 27, Baker City, 9:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
