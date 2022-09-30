Daniel Lee Dayhoff: 62, of Haines, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. His funeral will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. in Baker City. Interment will follow at the Haines Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
FUNERAL PENDING
Jean Heizer: Memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. Contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to the Orpheum Theater project or Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Jean’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, VIOLATION OF RELEASE AGREEMENT: Holland Dewey Erickson, 24, Sandy, Utah, 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
WARRANT ARREST: Jesse Joe Shodin, 48, La Grande, Oregon, 6:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 in the 10 Block of David Eccles Road; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
WARRANT ARREST: Alexander Alen Adams, 26, Baker City, Oregon, 6:56 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 in the 3400 block of K Street; jailed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.