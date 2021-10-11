David Gene Cherry: 75, of Baker City, died Oct. 8, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for David’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Linda Patton: 73, of Baker City died Oct. 9, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Betty Hindman: 85, of Baker City, died Oct. 10, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Homer Boutwell: Memorial service with military honors, Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at Pine Valley Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Raymond Howerton: Celebration of life with military honors, Friday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Club, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Please attend for food, drinks, a good time and story sharing. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE BURGLARY, THIRD-DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Jarod Roland Taylor, 39, Walla Walla, Washington, 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.