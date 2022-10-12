DEATHS

Richard J. ‘Dick’ Sheehy Sr.: 100, a longtime Baker City resident, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. Memorial contributions can be made to the Thomas Bunch Scholarship Fund (OSU) or a charity of one’s choice, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Dick’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.

