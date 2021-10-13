Sandra Miller: 81, of Baker City, died Oct. 11, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, surrounded by love. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Raymond Howerton: Celebration of life with military honors, Friday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Club, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Please attend for food, drinks, a good time and story sharing.Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Beth Johnson Morrissey: Memorial service will be Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane, with Pastor Lennie Spooner officiating. The service will also be livestreamed by the church; details available at www.grayswestco.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the YMCA Youth Scholarship program through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave a condolence for Beth’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Gage Michael Niehaus, 21, Baker City, 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Myrtle Street and Myrtle Place;
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (Domestic): Christopher M. Lefavour, 49, Baker City, 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 in the 1700 block of Broadway Street;
