Diane Lea Borello: Celebration of her life will be Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the McEwen Masonic Lodge, 290 N.E. Columbia St. in Sumpter. There will be a meet-and-greet-style event, from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., during which friends can share their memories of Diana. It will be a relaxed setting to share in food and fellowship. To leave an online condolence for Diana’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Jean Heizer: Memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. Contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to the Orpheum Theater project or Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Jean’s memory, or to leave an online condolence for her family and friends, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Patrick Colin Morrissey: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Pastor Lennie Spooner will officiate the service, which will also be livestreamed by the church. An inurnment service is planed for 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Mount Hope Cemetery and will include military honors in recognition of Patrick’s service during World War II. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker City Church of the Nazarene through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Gerald Omer Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with military honors on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery, with Sally Wiens officiating the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol or to the United Methodist Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Tami Deann Dudley, 42, Baker City, 9:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Broadway at the railroad tracks; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jimmy Dean Smith Jr., 57, Troutdale, 9:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 in the 600 block of Valley Avenue; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION, CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrants): Jarrod Beau Linscott, 45, Baker City, 3:33 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 in the 2400 block of 10th Street; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE DISORDERLY CONDUCT, HARASSMENT: Kristi Ann Moudy-Koos, 46, Baker City, 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the 3200 block of Court Avenue; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County warrant): Megan Rebecca Beam, 35, Baker City, 11:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Parole and Probation detainer): Kody Allen McManus, 26, Richland, 4:36 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Parole and Probation Department; jailed.
