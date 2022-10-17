Patrick Colin Morrissey: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Pastor Lennie Spooner will officiate the service, which will also be livestreamed by the church. An inurnment service is planed for 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Mount Hope Cemetery and will include military honors in recognition of Patrick’s service during World War II. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker City Church of the Nazarene through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Gerald Omer Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with military honors on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery, with Sally Wiens officiating the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol or to the United Methodist Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jacob Paul Kanalz, 33, Baker City, 12:26 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 in the 1500 block of 11th Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Keith Edward Gassin, 47, Baker City, 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 on Campbell Street near Geiser-Pollman Park; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE: Chaz Jordan Williams, 21, Baker City, 6:58 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the 3300 block of College Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Shawna Lynn Mathis, 40, Baker City, 7:39 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 on Eagle Creek Road; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Cooper John Pierce, 31, La Grande, 5:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 on Highway 7; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Coty Daniel Duane Hanson, 26, Baker City, 10:33 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the Courthouse; jailed.
