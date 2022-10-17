FUNERALS PENDING

Patrick Colin Morrissey: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Pastor Lennie Spooner will officiate the service, which will also be livestreamed by the church. An inurnment service is planed for 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Mount Hope Cemetery and will include military honors in recognition of Patrick’s service during World War II. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker City Church of the Nazarene through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.

