DEATHS
Nancy Gover: 78, a longtime Richland resident, died Oct. 15, 2021, in Sunnyside, Washington. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Betty Hindman: Graveside service Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. For those who would like to make a donation in Betty’s memory, her family suggests the Eagle Valley Cemetery (kiosk) or Community Connection, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Raymond Howerton: Celebration of life with military honors, Friday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Club, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Please attend for food, drinks, a good time and story sharing. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Beth Johnson Morrissey: Memorial service will be Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane, with Pastor Lennie Spooner officiating. The service will also be livestreamed by the church; details available at www.grayswestco.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the YMCA Youth Scholarship program through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave a condolence for Beth’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Roscoe Curry: Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Halfway. Military honors will follow at the Pine Valley Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family at the church following the interment. For those who would like to make a donation in Roscoe’s memory, his family suggests the Gary Sinise Foundation or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Halfway branch, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Josi Nadine Sargent, 48, Baker City, 6:53 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 in the 900 block of Elm Street; cited and released.
MENACING, RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING: Deni Marie Speelman, 55, Baker City, 5:02 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 in the 2400 block of Carter Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Kyle Ryan Bork, 21, Baker City, 4:09 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 in the 2400 block of Birch Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Paul Adam Heller, 50, Baker City, 4:26 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 in the 2100 block of Second Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker Justice Court warrant): Brian Anthony Heredia, 32, Baker City, 4:02 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Austin Lakota Reese, 26, Baker City, 8:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 in the 2700 block of Cedar Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PAROLE VIOLATION: Tyler Joseph Anders, 32, Baker City, 2:19 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 in the 1900 block of 17th Street; jailed.
