Charlene Moffit: 92, a longtime Baker City resident, died Sept. 29, 2021, in Springfield, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Martha L. Keener: 70, of Baker City, died Sept. 28, 2021, at her home. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR. To light a candle in memory of Martha, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Dave Romine Sr. and Dave Romine Jr.: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Dale Gene Koontz: Celebration of his life, Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. To leave an online condolence for Dale’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Megan Rebecca Beam, 24, Baker City, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 in the 3100 block of Grandview Drive; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, SECOND-DEGREE ATTEMPTED TRESPASSING: Aubrey Scott Fryman, 35, Baker City, 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 in the 400 block of Foothill Drive; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Jason John Gregory Efird, 34, Baker City, 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 in the 400 block of Foothill Drive; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, DRIVING WHILE UNINSURED: Justin Marshall Robinson, 36, 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Birch and G streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER (annual report and change of address: Robert Michael Goodwin, 33, Baker City, 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the 2400 block of Windmill Road; cited and released.
