Clay Gyllenberg: 63, of Baker City, died Oct. 18, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will take place at the Baker CIty Church of the Nazarene, time and date to be announced. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Patrick Colin Morrissey: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Pastor Lennie Spooner will officiate the service, which will also be livestreamed by the church. An inurnment service is planed for 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Mount Hope Cemetery and will include military honors in recognition of Patrick’s service during World War II. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker City Church of the Nazarene through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Gerald Omer Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with military honors on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery, with Sally Wiens officiating the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol or to the United Methodist Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Megan Rebecca Beam, 35, Baker City, 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the jail, where she was in custody on other charges.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Chaz Jordan Williams, 21, Baker City, 3:26 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 in the 3400 block of 13th Street; jailed.
DRIVING UDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Dieter Edward Nevels, 60, Baker City, 4:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 on Highway 7, Milepost 39; cited and released after an OSP trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash.
