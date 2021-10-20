Diane Arvey: 71, of Baker City, died Oct. 18, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Raymond Howerton: Celebration of life with military honors, Friday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Club, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Please attend for food, drinks, a good time and story sharing. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Beth Johnson Morrissey: Memorial service will be Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane, with Pastor Lennie Spooner officiating. The service will also be livestreamed by the church; details available at www.grayswestco.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the YMCA Youth Scholarship program through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave a condolence for Beth’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Roscoe Curry: Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Halfway. Military honors will follow at the Pine Valley Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family at the church following the interment. For those who would like to make a donation in Roscoe’s memory, his family suggests the Gary Sinise Foundation or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Halfway branch, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Raymond Erwin Goodman, 32, Grants Pass, 3:58 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 in the 2200 block of Resort Street; cited and released.
PAROLE VIOLATION: Kevin Shawn Chamberlain, 31, Baker City, 4:34 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 on Eldon Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Laif Robert Samuel Edison, 23, Baker City, 7:51 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18 on Highway 30 just north of Pocahontas Road; cited and released.
