Clay Gyllenberg: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Friends are invited to join the family for a potluck reception immediately following the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center, adjacent to the church. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gerald Omer Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with military honors on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery, with Sally Wiens officiating the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol or to the United Methodist Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Police Log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
IDENTITY THEFT, FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT, COMPUTER CRIME: Jeremy James Broyles, 39, Baker City, 6:37 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Elm and Spring Garden; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Markus Damian Dethloff, 23, Baker City, 5:19 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at Baker and Eighth streets; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Cody J. Steenhard, 42, transient, 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 900 block of Highway 7; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Makayla Paige Lafferty, 24, Baker City, 8:49 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the sheriff’s office; jailed.
