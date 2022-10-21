FUNERALS PENDING

Clay Gyllenberg: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Friends are invited to join the family for a potluck reception immediately following the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center, adjacent to the church. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.

