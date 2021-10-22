Dean Franklin Spence: 84, of Baker City, died Oct. 21, 2021, at his residence. A memorial service with military honors will take place Friday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Harvest Church Fellowship Hall. To leave an online condolence for Dean’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Roscoe Curry: Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Halfway. Military honors will follow at the Pine Valley Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family at the church following the interment. For those who would like to make a donation in Roscoe’s memory, his family suggests the Gary Sinise Foundation or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Halfway branch, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Chad Michael Cox, 40, Baker City, 1:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at Resort and Madison streets; cited and released.
