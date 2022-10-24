Charlene Immoos: 82, of Richland, died Oct. 23, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth “Darwin” Potter: 84, of Baker City, died Oct. 23, 2022, at his home. A memorial service will take place later, the date and time to be announced as soon as details are confirmed. To leave an online condolence for the family of Darwin, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Clay Gyllenberg: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Friends are invited to join the family for a potluck reception immediately following the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center, adjacent to the church. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gerald Omer Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with military honors on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery, with Sally Wiens officiating the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol or to the United Methodist Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
