Bruce Martin Litke: 83, of Baker City, died Oct. 22, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center. A private memorial service with military honors will take place in the near future. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Tunnel to Towers or the American Cancer Society through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Bruce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Gary Lee Young: 82, of Baker City, died Oct. 25, 2022, at his residence. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Veterans Memorial Club Post No. 3048. The time will be announced once it is confirmed. To leave an online condolence for Gary’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Ingeburg Anna Oestringer: 93, of Baker City, died Oct. 24, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Ingeburg’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Timothy Ramsey: 64, of Huntington, died Oct. 24, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Timothy’s family and close friends, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Clay Gyllenberg: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Friends are invited to join the family for a potluck reception immediately following the service at the Nazarene Church’s Family Life Center, adjacent to the church. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gerald Omer Maxwell: Graveside memorial service with military honors on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery, with Sally Wiens officiating the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol or to the United Methodist Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FAILURE TO APPEAR (out-of-county warrant): Eric Michael Nickos, 31, Baker City, 3:47 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the 1200 block of Washington Avenue; jailed.
PROBATION VIOLATION, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Travis Anthony Whiting-Good, 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the 1000 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION: Justin Marshall Robinson, 37, Baker City, 12:41 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at East Street and Auburn Avenue; jailed.
