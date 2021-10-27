Doreen Frances Naillon: 57, of Baker City, died on Oct. 23, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Doreen’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Sherril L. Corning: 61, of Richland, died on Oct. 19, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. At her request, there will be no services. She was born Jan. 24, 1960, in Baker City and was preceded in death by the love of her life, Leslie Eldon Corning. Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814, is in charge of arrangements. To light a candle in memory of Sherril, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Roscoe Curry: Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Halfway. Military honors will follow at the Pine Valley Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family at the church following the interment. For those who would like to make a donation in Roscoe’s memory, his family suggests the Gary Sinise Foundation or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Halfway branch, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE (out-of-county warrant): Kiteara Nicole Westover, 27, Baker City, 2:32 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Fourth and Church streets; cited and released.
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: Robert Michael Goodwin, 34, Baker City, 4:04 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at the Baker Sports Complex; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Tattiana Gabriel McKenzie, 28, Baker City, 8:44 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in the 2700 block of Seventh Street; cited and released.
