Wesley Roscoe Overcash: 71, of Baker City, died Oct. 29, 2021, at his residence in Juniper Meadows adult foster care. Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel is assisting his caregivers with Wesley’s arrangements. To leave an online condolence for his loved ones, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Roscoe Curry: Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Halfway. Military honors will follow at the Pine Valley Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family at the church following the interment. For those who would like to make a donation in Roscoe’s memory, his family suggests the Gary Sinise Foundation or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Halfway branch, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrants), FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): John Marsik Guthrie Jr., 50, Baker City, 3:32 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue; jailed.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, HARASSMENT: Jonathon Dale Fields, 34, Baker City, 12:54 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Megan Rebecca Beam, 34, Richland, 9:02 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 in the 3200 block of 14th Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Zachery Ryan Chayse Smith, 26, Baker City, 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT (out-of-county warrant): Joseph Wayne Baechler, 26, transient, 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 on Campbell Street; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
HINDERING PROSECUTION, SECOND-DEGREE THEFT (Malheur County warrant): Lacey Dawn Kolb, 40, Huntington, 9:17 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 on Highway 7, Milepost 7.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.