Rebecca ‘Becky’ Doss: 58, of Baker City, died Oct. 1, 2022, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERAL PENDING
Jean Heizer: Memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. Contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to the Orpheum Theater project or Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Jean’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
UNLAWFUL CUTTING AND TRANSPORTATION OF FOREST PRODUCTS: Dyllan Jacoby Simonis, 31, Baker City, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 on Seventh Street near Myrtle Street; cited and released.
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, UNLAWFUL ATTEMPTED DELIVERY OF METH, UNLAWFUL DELIVERY OF METH: Richard Wayne Carroll, 52, Baker City, 5:10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Sheriff’s Office; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR: Jordan Kent Sanko, 28, Baker City, 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in the 2400 block of Oak Street; cited and released.
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Bryan Christopher Keyes, 40, Baker City, 9:23 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 in the 2100 block of Seventh Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Crystal Gayle Canapo, 38, transient, 5:38 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT (domestic violence): Steven Arthur Engle, 57, Baker City, 12:02 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 in the 2300 block of Eighth Street; jailed.
