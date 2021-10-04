Charles Lesley Kamondy: 69, of Baker City, and formerly of Cloverdale, California, died Sept. 29, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service with military honors will take place in California at a later date. To leave an online condolence for Charles’ family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Homer Boutwell: 71, of Halfway, died Oct. 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Dave Romine Sr. and Dave Romine Jr.: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Dale Gene Koontz: Celebration of his life, Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. To leave an online condolence for Dale’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Alexandra Joyce Potter, 27, Baker City, 8:02 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 in the 1700 block of Valley Avenue; cited and released.
FIRST-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, THIRD-DEGREE THEFT: Jeremy James Broyles, 38, Baker City, 11:52 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 in the 1100 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Joshua Adam Carpenter, 35, Baker City, 4:36 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the 3000 block of 10th Street; jailed.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Joshua Ryan Brown, 39, Baker City, 3:02 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the 1700 block of Church Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Washington County warrant): Jacob Andrew Williamson, 27, Jurupa Valley, California, 12:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the 200 block of Bridge Street; cited and released.
BURGLARY (out of county warrant): Luke Ethan Chastain, 18, Baker City, 10:07 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the 1500 block of 15th Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED: Robert Wayne Jarboe, 46, Huntington, 6:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 in Huntington; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Union County warrant): Pearl Naomi Adair, 41, Baker City, 8:58 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at the sheriff’s office; cited and released.
