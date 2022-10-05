Earl Robinette: 79, of Halfway, died unexpectedly while hunting on Oct. 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Diane Lea Borello: Celebration of her life will be Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the McEwen Masonic Lodge, 290 N.E. Columbia St. in Sumpter. There will be a meet-and-greet-style event, from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., during which friends can share their memories of Diana. It will be a relaxed setting to share in food and fellowship. To leave an online condolence for Diana’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Jean Heizer: Memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. Contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to the Orpheum Theater project or Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Jean’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
ATTEMPT TO ELUDE, RECKLESS DRIVING (Baker County warrant): Shane Joseph Carpenter, 47, Baker City, 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Seventh Street and Valley Avenue; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Shawn Michael Ray Horn, 33, Baker City, 12:19 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Oak Street; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Morrow County warrant), BURGLARY (Franklin County, Washington, warrant): Susan Jean Schwabrow, 59, North Powder, 4:12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 in the 500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
