DEATHS
Jennifer Lynn Linde: 50, of Baker City, died Sept. 29, 2022, at her home. A memorial service will be planned and announced later. To light a candle in Jennifer’s memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, to go www.grayswestco.com.
DEATHS
FUNERALS PENDING
Diane Lea Borello: Celebration of her life will be Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the McEwen Masonic Lodge, 290 N.E. Columbia St. in Sumpter. There will be a meet-and-greet-style event, from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., during which friends can share their memories of Diana. It will be a relaxed setting to share in food and fellowship. To leave an online condolence for Diana’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Jean Heizer: Memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. in Baker City. Contributions in Jean’s memory can be made to the Orpheum Theater project or Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Jean’s memory, or to leave an online condolence for her family and friends, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Patrick Colin Morrissey: Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Pastor Lennie Spooner will officiate the service, which will also be livestreamed by the church. An inurnment service is planed for 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Mount Hope Cemetery and will include military honors in recognition of Patrick’s service during World War II. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker City Church of the Nazarene through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER: Michael Lamoin White, 71, Baker City, 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 19th and Baker streets; jailed.
