DEATHS
Grace Gulick: 89, a longtime resident of Halfway, died Oct. 6, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family. Her graveside service will take place Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Roscoe Curry: 90, of Halfway, died Oct. 7, 2021, at Sunset Estates in Ontario with his family by his side. A memorial service with military honors will take place Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Halfway. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Joan Whitlow: 88, of Baker City, died Oct. 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Mary Brunson Raabe: 81, died Oct. 5, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. No services are planned at this time. Updates to that will be posted when Mary’s family is ready to hold a celebration of her life. To light a candle in memory of Mary or to offer her family online condolences, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Dale Gene Koontz: Celebration of his life, Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. To leave an online condolence for Dale’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Homer Boutwell: Memorial service with military honors, Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at Pine Valley Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery.Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Raymond Howerton: Celebration of life with military honors, Friday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Club, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Please attend for food, drinks, a good time and story sharing.Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FIRST-DEGREE BURGLARY, FIRST-DEGREE THEFT: Pearl Naomi Adair, 41, Baker City, 11:06 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 in the 1000 block of Elm Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Brandon Robert Radle, 33, Baker City, 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Second Street and Washington Avenue; cited and released.
VIOLATION OF RESTRAINING ORDER: Austin Lakota Reese, 26, Baker City, 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 in the 2700 block of Cedar Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
OFFENSIVE LITTERING: Jarod Roland Taylor, 39, Walla Walla, Washington, 9:09 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 on Chandler Lane; cited and released.
