DEATHS
Nels David Dielman: 58, formerly of Baker City, died Aug. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles, 5 weeks after sustaining a devastating brain injury during a bicycle accident. A complete obituary will be published later.
FUNERALS PENDING
Dorothy Summers: Memorial service Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway. A graveside service will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Kathy Edmondson and her son, Terry Edmondson Jr.: Celebration of their lives Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1 p.m. at the home of her daughter, Belinda Edmondson, in Halfway. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Tom ‘Mac’ Kerns: A celebration of Mac’s life will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. in the Haines Methodist Church. Donations can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Mac, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Frank William Hermann: A celebration of his life will take place on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Frank’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Peggy Anna Pittman: Graveside service Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception afterward at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Smile Train, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Peggy’s memory, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cass Robertson Vanderwiele: Celebration of life/anniversary celebration, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thomas Angus Ranch party barn, 42734 Old Trail Road, north of Baker City. It will be a time to visit with Cass’ family and offer them love, support and condolences. Friends and loved ones are welcome to stop by at their convenience between those times. Memorial contributions can be directed to Colton Accounting, on Church Street in Baker City. Cass loved making sure the children of Baker, who were in need, had a great Christmas. A foundation will be created to honor his wishes in his name. To leave an online condolence for Cass’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
THIRD-DEGREE SEX ABUSE, HARASSMENT, RESISTING ARREST: Joseph Michael Randolph, 51, Durkee, 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 on Express Road; jailed.
HARASSMENT, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: Caton Ray Cooper, 51, Hermiston, 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 on Hunt Mountain Road; jailed.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED, VIOLATION OF IGNITION INTERLOCK DEVICE, FAILURE TO APPEAR (Grant County warrants): Colt Martin Justice, 24, Mount Vernon, 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 on Chandler Lane; jailed.
HARASSMENT: Susan Audrey Graves, 48, Sumpter, 8:03 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 in Sumpter; jailed.
Oregon State Police
Accident report
Sr. Trooper Edward Mercado responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84, Milepost 324 westbound, at 2:32 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The driver, Raeldon Ray Barker, 83, of Tigard, said he fell asleep for a moment and the Toyota Camry went down a steep embankment, coming to rest on its roof. Both the driver and his passenger, Dana Dudley Baker, 80, of Tigard, were taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City where they were treated for minor injuries.
