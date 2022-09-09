DEATHS
Rod Huff: 83, formerly of Halfway, died Sept. 7, 2022, at his home in Nampa, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lorraine Adele Gardner: 94, of Baker City, died Sept. 7, 2022, at Meadowbrook Place assisted living. Her funeral will be Friday, Sept. 16 at noon at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St., with Pastor Brad Phillips officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be at 3 p.m. that day at Mount Hope Cemetery. To light a candle in Lorraine’s honor, or to leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Kathleen Brown: 72, of Union, died Sept. 6, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Cass Robertson Vanderwiele: Celebration of life/anniversary celebration, Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thomas Angus Ranch party barn, 42734 Old Trail Road, north of Baker City. It will be a time to visit with Cass’ family and offer them love, support and condolences. Friends and loved ones are welcome to stop by at their convenience between those times. Memorial contributions can be directed to Colton Accounting, on Church Street in Baker City. Cass loved making sure the children of Baker, who were in need, had a great Christmas. A foundation will be created to honor his wishes in his name. To leave an online condolence for Cass’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Jerry Peer: Traditional funeral service Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds Community Center in Halfway. Interment with military honors will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following back at the Fairgrounds. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Burke Goodwin: Celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7 in Baker City. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 47 through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jerry’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
PROBATION VIOLATION, SECOND-DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING (Baker County Parole and Probation detainer): Tracy Blaze Crum, 21, Baker City, 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in the 1700 block of Broadway Street; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Ada County, Idaho, warrant): Amber Ann Bailey, 42, Baker City, 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in the 2600 block of 10th Street; jailed.
