DEATHS
Perry Jacobs: 60, a longtime Keating resident, died Sept. 10, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Cheryl ‘Sherry’ Worster: 71, of Baker City, died Sept. 7, 2021, at her home. To leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Vicki Sue Profitt: 56, of Baker City, died Sept. 5, 2021, at her home. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. To offer online condolences to her family, or to light a candle in her memory, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Dale Gene Koontz: 81, of Baker City, died Sept. 5, 2021, at his home. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. To offer online condolences to his family, or to light a candle in his memory, go to www.grayswestco.com.
James Walter Green: 50, of Caldwell, Idaho, died Sept. 6, 2021, near Huntington. To leave an online condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
David Coughlin: Celebration of life, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. in Baker City.
Donna Weir: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
WARRANT: Alex Cooper Horn, 25, Baker City, 8:44 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
HARASSMENT: Griffith Carl Jayden, 18, Baker City, 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at 1640 Eldon Ave.; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Christian R. Oliver, 21, Baker City, 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at Birch and Campbell streets; cited and released.
WARRANT: Gage Michael Niehaus, 21, Baker City, 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the 2700 block of Eighth Street; cited and released.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Loren Dean Alexander Prevo, 28, Baker City, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the 2200 block of Failing Avenue; cited and released.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Justin Shelton, 31, Baker City, 7:57 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Resort Street and Valley Avenue; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Two Baker County Justice Court warrants): Michael Steven Myers-Gabiola, 30, transient, 7:49 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Cedar and H streets; cited and released.
