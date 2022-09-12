DEATHS
Patrick Colin Morrissey: 97, of Baker City, died Sept. 12, 2022, at his residence in Settler’s Park assisted living community. Services are being planned and will be announced soon. To leave an online condolence for Patrick’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Thorold ‘Jake’ Peabody: 88, of Baker City, died Sept. 10, 2022, at his residence in Settler’s Park assisted living community. To leave an online condolence for Jake’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Marian B. Love: 104, of Baker City, died Sept. 6, 2022, at her home. Graveside services for Mrs. Love will be Thursday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in Marian’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Jimmy Hall Sr.: 64, of Baker City, died Sept. 9, 2022, at Memory Lane Homes in Baker City. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in Jimmy’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Bobby Wigley: 77, of Huntington, died Sept. 12, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Ontario.
FUNERALS PENDING
Jerry Peer: Traditional funeral service Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds Community Center in Halfway. Interment with military honors will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following back at the Fairgrounds. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Burke Goodwin: Celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7 in Baker City. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 47 through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jerry’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
COMPUTER CRIMES, IDENTITY THEFT: Juan Antonio Delgado, 40, Baker City, 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Washington Avenue and Resort Street; jailed.
IDENTITY THEFT (out-of-county warrants): Eric Michael Nickos, 31, Baker City, 6:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in Baker City; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Steven Scott Wilson, 32, Baker City, 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Washington Gulch and Pocahontas roads; cited and released.
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Charlie Joseph Boruch, 53, Baker city, 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in the 2800 block of Broadway Ave.; cited and released.
