Laura Watson: 72, of Baker City, died Sept. 11, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
David Coughlin: Celebration of life, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. in Baker City.
Viola Perkins: Graveside memorial service Friday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Haines Cemetery. Donations in Viola’s memory can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines, Haines First Baptist Church, or the Rock Creek-Muddy Creek Mutual Improvement Club through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Viola’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Donna Weir: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Brian Anthony Heredia, 31, transient, 1:43 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Washington Avenue and Main Street; cited and released.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Stavin William Smith, 29, Baker City, 5:08 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Grove and D streets; jailed.
FAILURE TO APPEAR (Baker County warrant): Timothy Kelly Slaney, 32, Baker City, 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 in the 1700 block of Main Street; jailed.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Austin Lakota Reese, 26, Baker City, 12:52 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Main and Madison streets; cited and released.
Oregon State Police
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: David Nels Morris, 50, Baker City, 10:32 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 on Highway 86, Milepost 40; taken to the Baker County Jail where he was cited and released after giving a breath sample.
