Police log
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT (Multnomah County Circuit Court warrants): Denton William Gage, 35, Stillwater, Oklahoma, 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; jailed.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF INTOXICANTS: Clayton Carver Hickman, 20, Baker City, 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Ninth Street near E Street; cited and released.
DEATHS
Richard Lee ‘Dick’ Micka: 84, of Baker City, entered the gates of Heaven on Sept. 11, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception in the church fellowship hall following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Safe Families Program of the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center, or to the Baker City Nazarene Church in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Dick’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Shannon Sullivan: 85, of Baker City, died Sept. 12, 2022, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Nicolette M. Brown: 71, of Baker City, and formerly of Oregon City, died Sept. 13, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Nicolette’s family and caretaker, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Sofia Hendricks: 83, of Baker City, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. Contributions can be made to the Sofia Hendricks Memorial Fund at any Umpqua Bank or at Cody’s General Store in Baker City. A service will be determined at a later date.
FUNERALS PENDING
LaVelle Scrivner: A memorial service will take place in October, with the date and time to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Peer: Traditional funeral service Friday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds Community Center in Halfway. Interment with military honors will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception immediately following back at the Fairgrounds. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Burke Goodwin: Celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7 in Baker City. Memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 47 through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Jerry’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
