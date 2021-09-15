DEATHS
Raymond Howerton: 74, of Baker City, died Sept. 14, 2021, in the comfort of his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Linda Rae Koplein: 72, of Baker City, died Sept. 14, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. No memorial services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to Step Forward Activities through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in memory of Linda, or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
David Oliver Romine: 62, of Halfway, died Sept. 12, 2021, at the home of his parents, Dave and Skip Romine, in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Carol Ann Peters: 67, of Baker City, died Sept. 10, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. No services are planned at this time. To light a candle in Carol’s honor or to extend online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
FUNERALS PENDING
Debra Kay Davis: Celebration of life, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Riverside Park Pavilion, 3501 N. Spruce St. in La Grande. Food and drinks will be provided after the service.
David Coughlin: Celebration of life, Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Quail Ridge Golf Course, 2801 Indiana Ave. in Baker City.
Viola Perkins: Graveside memorial service Friday, Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Haines Cemetery. Donations in Viola’s memory can be made to the Eastern Oregon Museum in Haines, Haines First Baptist Church, or the Rock Creek-Muddy Creek Mutual Improvement Club through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Viola’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Donna Weir: Graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
POLICE LOG
Baker City Police
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Sharon Lee Beck, 35, Baker City, 5:14 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Geiser-Pollman Park; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Alex Cooper Horn, 25, Baker City, 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Trevor James Health, 25, Baker City, 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the 1500 block of Campbell Street; cited and released.
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Circuit Court warrant): Kyle Dean Arthur, 31, Baker City, 2:01 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 in the 3900 block of 17th Street; cited and released.
FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT: John Scott Urlacher, 26, Baker City, 10:48 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 in the 2200 block of 15th Street; cited and released.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests, citations
CONTEMPT OF COURT (Baker County Justice Court warrant): Jacob Thomas Grant, 45, Baker City, 5:09 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at the Sheriff’s Office; cited and released.
DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED: Robert Wayne Jarboe, 46, Huntington, 3:52 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13 in Huntington; cited and released.
